12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:WTO) stock moved upwards by 53.1% to $0.04 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock moved upwards by 16.03% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares declined by 38.6% to $1.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:BNZI) stock fell 4.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares decreased by 4.12% to $10.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.