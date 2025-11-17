movers image
November 17, 2025 7:06 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock moved upwards by 53.1% to $0.04 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock moved upwards by 16.03% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock moved upwards by 15.85% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares rose 14.52% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) stock moved upwards by 11.74% to $21.51. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
  • ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares moved upwards by 9.67% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

Losers

  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares declined by 38.6% to $1.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares declined by 7.28% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock declined by 6.26% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares fell 5.99% to $125.75. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 billion.
  • Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock fell 4.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares decreased by 4.12% to $10.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
Movers
