12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:MTEN) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock increased by 4.97% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:WEYS) stock increased by 2.32% to $34.76. The company's market cap stands at $321.4 million. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares rose 1.98% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 6.28% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock decreased by 3.28% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:DBGI) shares fell 2.48% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) stock fell 2.01% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

