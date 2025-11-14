12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares increased by 5.3% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) shares moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP) shares rose 3.46% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares rose 3.35% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares moved upwards by 2.56% to $1.2.
- enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) shares moved upwards by 2.39% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
Losers
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares declined by 7.7% to $0.85 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares decreased by 7.02% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $320.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) shares decreased by 6.55% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) stock decreased by 4.0% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock fell 3.55% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $282.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock declined by 3.36% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AKANAkanda Corp
$1.17-9.69%
ANNXAnnexon Inc
$2.732.05%
APLTApplied Therapeutics Inc
$0.2311-14.4%
BGMSBio Green Med Solution Inc
$1.24-2.61%
CHEKCheck-Cap Ltd
$1.9515.1%
CYPHCypherpunk Technologies Inc
$2.6148.3%
DMACDiaMedica Therapeutics Inc
$5.969.87%
ELDNEledon Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.76-%
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$1.0645.3%
NVNOenVVeno Medical Corp
$0.4282-34.4%
STEXStreamex Corp
$3.77-5.04%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.