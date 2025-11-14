12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AKAN) shares moved upwards by 2.56% to $1.2. enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) shares moved upwards by 2.39% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:DMAC) stock fell 3.55% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $282.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock declined by 3.36% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.

