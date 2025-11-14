12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:QH) shares rose 4.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock rose 4.23% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

(NASDAQ:RAIN) shares declined by 1.88% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock fell 1.82% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.