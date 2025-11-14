12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 6.0% to $2.28 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) stock rose 5.64% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares rose 4.97% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares rose 4.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock rose 4.23% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) shares declined by 3.8% to $4.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.4 million.
- OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares fell 2.53% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.1 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock declined by 2.01% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock declined by 1.99% to $11.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares declined by 1.88% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock fell 1.82% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
