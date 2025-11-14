12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 25.5% to $0.03 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.5 million.
- Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) shares rose 4.21% to $20.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock increased by 3.78% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares increased by 3.33% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares increased by 3.25% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.0 million.
Losers
- ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock declined by 3.8% to $1.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock fell 3.69% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock decreased by 1.89% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) shares declined by 1.78% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) stock declined by 1.77% to $131.02. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock declined by 1.62% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
