12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 25.5% to $0.03 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Losers

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock declined by 3.8% to $1.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NICE) stock declined by 1.77% to $131.02. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
(NASDAQ:PRZO) stock declined by 1.62% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.