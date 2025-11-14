7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Arena Group Holdings (AMEX:AREN) shares increased by 11.5% to $4.46 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock declined by 27.4% to $0.21 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) stock decreased by 10.96% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

