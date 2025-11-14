movers image
7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Arena Group Holdings (AMEX:AREN) shares increased by 11.5% to $4.46 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) stock rose 11.5% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Losers

  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock declined by 27.4% to $0.21 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) shares fell 19.28% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock declined by 16.5% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) shares decreased by 12.41% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
  • TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) stock decreased by 10.96% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

