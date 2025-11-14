12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CDTX) stock rose 105.6% to $217.94 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) shares increased by 72.42% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million.

(NASDAQ:TRAW) stock increased by 51.89% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) stock increased by 44.06% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TOI) stock rose 33.92% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $287.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares moved upwards by 29.6% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NVNO) shares decreased by 38.3% to $0.4 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares decreased by 29.88% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.7 million.

(AMEX:PTN) shares declined by 18.74% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock decreased by 16.2% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CMND) stock declined by 16.12% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares decreased by 15.57% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

