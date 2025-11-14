12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:MSGY) shares rose 25.5% to $1.72 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. Primech Holdings (NASDAQ:PMEC) stock increased by 23.89% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PN) stock moved upwards by 15.86% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock rose 14.96% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:DFLI) stock moved upwards by 14.02% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares increased by 13.44% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NVVE) shares fell 42.6% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) stock decreased by 42.11% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $164.1 million.

(NYSE:GWH) stock declined by 28.83% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock fell 28.82% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CDTG) stock declined by 20.76% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock decreased by 17.05% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

