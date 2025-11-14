12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock increased by 52.5% to $0.03 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock increased by 36.11% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares moved upwards by 22.18% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares increased by 18.83% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $438.4 million.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock rose 18.2% to $8.31. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 18.01% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
Losers
- TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) stock declined by 40.7% to $9.05 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $439.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 37.79% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock fell 20.56% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares declined by 19.78% to $10.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock declined by 18.54% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 17.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
