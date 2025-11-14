movers image
November 14, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock increased by 52.5% to $0.03 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock increased by 36.11% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares moved upwards by 22.18% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares increased by 18.83% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $438.4 million.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock rose 18.2% to $8.31. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 18.01% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.

Losers

  • TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) stock declined by 40.7% to $9.05 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $439.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 37.79% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock fell 20.56% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares declined by 19.78% to $10.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock declined by 18.54% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 17.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

