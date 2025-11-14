12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock increased by 52.5% to $0.03 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock increased by 36.11% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares moved upwards by 22.18% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares increased by 18.83% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $438.4 million.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock rose 18.2% to $8.31. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 18.01% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.

Losers

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) stock declined by 40.7% to $9.05 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $439.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 37.79% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock fell 20.56% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares declined by 19.78% to $10.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock declined by 18.54% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 17.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

