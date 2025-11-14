12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares moved upwards by 103.9% to $216.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:CDTX) shares moved upwards by 103.9% to $216.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) stock rose 51.97% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $370.5 million.

(NASDAQ:IVVD) stock rose 51.97% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $370.5 million. Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares increased by 24.23% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ASBP) shares increased by 24.23% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) stock increased by 21.14% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(AMEX:MLSS) stock increased by 21.14% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares increased by 18.15% to $7.42. The company's market cap stands at $427.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:OMER) shares increased by 18.15% to $7.42. The company's market cap stands at $427.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $22.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) stock decreased by 34.6% to $0.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

(NASDAQ:NVNO) stock decreased by 34.6% to $0.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) stock declined by 13.07% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ICU) stock declined by 13.07% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) stock fell 12.96% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:ADGM) stock fell 12.96% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock decreased by 12.33% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CLNN) stock decreased by 12.33% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock declined by 9.26% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SONN) stock declined by 9.26% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million. Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares declined by 9.01% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $541.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.