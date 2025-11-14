12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock moved upwards by 33.1% to $1.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:XPON) stock moved upwards by 33.1% to $1.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.

(NYSE:TGE) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million. Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock moved upwards by 5.74% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

(NASDAQ:IPDN) stock moved upwards by 5.74% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock rose 4.89% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:KITT) stock rose 4.89% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock rose 4.85% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million.

(NASDAQ:JLHL) stock rose 4.85% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million. Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI) shares moved upwards by 4.46% to $11.7. The company's market cap stands at $865.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 28.6% to $0.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 28.6% to $0.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock declined by 21.18% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:GWH) stock declined by 21.18% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares fell 15.91% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:FLUX) shares fell 15.91% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock decreased by 14.69% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SGLY) stock decreased by 14.69% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) shares fell 13.56% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:NPWR) shares fell 13.56% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 10.76% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.