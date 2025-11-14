12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares moved upwards by 61.5% to $0.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock increased by 11.27% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares rose 7.24% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock increased by 5.85% to $7.23. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares increased by 4.3% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares rose 4.14% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
Losers
- TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) shares fell 39.6% to $9.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $439.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock fell 14.9% to $16.91. The company's market cap stands at $751.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 14.6% to $6.61. The company's market cap stands at $913.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) shares fell 12.56% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares decreased by 11.65% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 10.82% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$7.5432.0%
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.4492-9.53%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$3.15-5.41%
POETPOET Technologies Inc
$4.07-19.4%
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$6.35-25.8%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.74-17.5%
SMSISmith Micro Software Inc
$0.68684.76%
TGHLThe Growhub Ltd
$0.5655-12.9%
TSSITSS Inc
$9.09-43.8%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.033511.3%
WYFIWhitefiber Inc
$16.87-25.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.