12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:WTO) shares moved upwards by 61.5% to $0.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock increased by 11.27% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

(NASDAQ:TSSI) shares fell 39.6% to $9.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $439.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock fell 14.9% to $16.91. The company's market cap stands at $751.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:TGHL) shares decreased by 11.65% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 10.82% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.