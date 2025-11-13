12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock rose 13.2% to $1.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 4.7% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

(NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 1.3% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) stock declined by 1.17% to $18.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

