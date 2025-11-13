12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock rose 13.2% to $1.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares increased by 5.32% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) shares increased by 2.88% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.0 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock increased by 2.0% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
Losers
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 4.7% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 2.0% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Tokyo Lifestyle Co (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares decreased by 1.78% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- The Brand House (NASDAQ:TBHC) stock declined by 1.51% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 1.3% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) stock declined by 1.17% to $18.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
