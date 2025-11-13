12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) stock moved upwards by 18.6% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares moved upwards by 6.92% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock increased by 6.63% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.

Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares increased by 6.16% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares moved upwards by 5.06% to $29.25. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.

Losers

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock declined by 4.3% to $1.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.4 million.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares decreased by 4.21% to $0.46.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) stock decreased by 2.93% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares decreased by 2.77% to $30.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

enGene Holdings (NASDAQ:ENGN) stock decreased by 2.14% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.3 million.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares fell 1.99% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

