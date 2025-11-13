12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares increased by 10.9% to $0.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) shares declined by 10.3% to $2.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.

(NYSE:VVX) stock fell 2.38% to $53.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares declined by 2.02% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.