12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $2.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $277.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares moved upwards by 3.41% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock moved upwards by 2.43% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
- Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 2.26% to $21.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.7 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) shares fell 8.9% to $0.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock fell 4.48% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) stock decreased by 3.04% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares decreased by 2.41% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock declined by 2.36% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.
- Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock decreased by 2.13% to $218.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
