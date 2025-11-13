12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $2.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $277.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 2.26% to $21.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.7 million. ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) shares fell 8.9% to $0.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.

(NASDAQ:HKIT) stock declined by 2.36% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million. Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock decreased by 2.13% to $218.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.