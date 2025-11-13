12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock moved upwards by 28.7% to $1.75 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LVLU) stock moved upwards by 16.97% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 11.94% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Losers

Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares fell 64.1% to $0.43 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.

(NASDAQ:KIDZ) shares declined by 21.83% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) stock fell 18.81% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

