12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock increased by 205.0% to $27.05 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares rose 28.23% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock moved upwards by 22.65% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock rose 18.52% to $19.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock increased by 17.27% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

AEON Biopharma (AMEX:AEON) stock rose 14.08% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Losers

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) shares decreased by 80.7% to $6.07 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock fell 59.03% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $131.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) shares declined by 33.17% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock declined by 32.97% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares decreased by 21.77% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) stock declined by 21.2% to $46.2. The company's market cap stands at $968.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

