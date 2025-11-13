12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares moved upwards by 206.3% to $0.48 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 30.54% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares moved upwards by 24.52% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares rose 21.62% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) shares rose 20.86% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) shares increased by 17.74% to $21.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Primech Holdings (NASDAQ:PMEC) stock declined by 26.8% to $0.81 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) stock declined by 22.98% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares fell 22.96% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) stock fell 19.57% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares declined by 18.27% to $103.58. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 billion.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) shares decreased by 16.54% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

