movers image
November 13, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares moved upwards by 206.3% to $0.48 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 30.54% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
  • Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares moved upwards by 24.52% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares rose 21.62% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) shares rose 20.86% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
  • Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) shares increased by 17.74% to $21.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Primech Holdings (NASDAQ:PMEC) stock declined by 26.8% to $0.81 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) stock declined by 22.98% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares fell 22.96% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) stock fell 19.57% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares declined by 18.27% to $103.58. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 billion.
  • Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) shares decreased by 16.54% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BE Logo
BEBloom Energy Corp
$104.14-17.8%
Overview
BTM Logo
BTMBitcoin Depot Inc
$2.09-16.7%
CYCU Logo
CYCUCycurion Inc
$3.7417.2%
ENGS Logo
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$1.7431.3%
FLY Logo
FLYFirefly Aerospace Inc
$21.4717.3%
MIMI Logo
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$0.5758-15.3%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.4753204.3%
PMEC Logo
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd
$0.8467-23.7%
SCWO Logo
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.2801-22.2%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$3.0226.2%
TGE Logo
TGEThe Generation Essentials Group
$1.5219.7%
WXM Logo
WXMWF International Ltd
$0.5565-5.66%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved