12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:MRSN) stock increased by 208.1% to $27.33 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million. Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock moved upwards by 10.88% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:KRRO) shares declined by 77.3% to $7.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $295.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) stock declined by 29.9% to $9.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ABSI) shares decreased by 11.77% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) stock decreased by 10.43% to $52.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

