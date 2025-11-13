12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock increased by 208.1% to $27.33 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock moved upwards by 10.88% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) shares moved upwards by 9.77% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) stock rose 8.73% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock increased by 8.02% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) shares declined by 77.3% to $7.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $295.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) stock declined by 29.9% to $9.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock fell 14.31% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock declined by 14.08% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares decreased by 11.77% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) stock decreased by 10.43% to $52.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
