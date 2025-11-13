12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares rose 184.6% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares decreased by 11.2% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SCWO) stock fell 6.5% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock fell 5.68% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

