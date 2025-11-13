12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $18.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock increased by 17.18% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock moved upwards by 13.78% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $497.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares rose 13.14% to $32.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock rose 10.3% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.

Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) shares moved upwards by 10.18% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares declined by 26.2% to $0.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) shares declined by 15.72% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock declined by 12.77% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock decreased by 7.19% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares fell 6.96% to $14.05. The company's market cap stands at $407.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock fell 6.85% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

