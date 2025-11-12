movers image
November 12, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock increased by 28.6% to $0.22 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares increased by 9.21% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 2.79% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) shares increased by 2.03% to $18.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 1.96% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA) shares rose 1.6% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.

Losers

  • Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) shares declined by 5.8% to $9.87 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Beachbody Co (NASDAQ:BODI) shares declined by 4.59% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock decreased by 2.55% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $297.4 million.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares decreased by 2.48% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares fell 2.27% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares declined by 2.01% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

