12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares increased by 13.2% to $0.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock increased by 12.92% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) stock rose 8.38% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares rose 6.41% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock increased by 5.69% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock moved upwards by 5.62% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock declined by 9.4% to $0.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) stock decreased by 8.82% to $8.28. The company's market cap stands at $220.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock decreased by 5.76% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) shares decreased by 4.27% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock decreased by 4.23% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

