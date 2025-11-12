12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:TTEK) stock increased by 4.8% to $34.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares rose 4.02% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

(AMEX:FLYX) shares decreased by 4.7% to $3.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) shares declined by 4.33% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

(NYSE:NRGV) stock fell 1.75% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock decreased by 1.64% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million.

