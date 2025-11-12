12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock rose 8.2% to $1.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
- Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) stock rose 5.82% to $16.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock increased by 5.16% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares rose 3.66% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 2.99% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
Losers
- Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) stock decreased by 12.3% to $12.22 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock decreased by 4.04% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares decreased by 3.14% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares declined by 2.18% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock fell 1.95% to $22.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.7 million.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock declined by 1.9% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
