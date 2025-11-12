12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 2.99% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:AVNW) stock fell 1.95% to $22.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.7 million. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock declined by 1.9% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.