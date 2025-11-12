12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock rose 48.5% to $0.83 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- On Holding (NYSE:ONON) stock rose 19.71% to $42.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) shares increased by 18.42% to $13.46. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Sono Group (NASDAQ:SSM) shares rose 17.66% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares rose 14.1% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $158.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock rose 10.61% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
Losers
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock declined by 77.4% to $0.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock fell 36.11% to $7.26. The company's market cap stands at $297.4 million.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares declined by 24.17% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) stock decreased by 23.24% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares declined by 17.11% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) shares declined by 15.51% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $588.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
