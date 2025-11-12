12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares rose 14.1% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $158.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock rose 10.61% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:PSNY) shares declined by 17.11% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) shares declined by 15.51% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $588.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

