12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 176.6% to $1.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) shares rose 33.8% to $15.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock moved upwards by 24.94% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock increased by 20.98% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock increased by 18.71% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock moved upwards by 16.88% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
Losers
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock decreased by 46.1% to $0.25 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) shares fell 23.08% to $21.57. The company's market cap stands at $249.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock decreased by 20.4% to $0.44.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock decreased by 19.6% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) shares decreased by 16.23% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $82.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock declined by 15.16% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CMNDClearmind Medicine Inc
$0.2597-43.4%
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.07-15.1%
IRIXIRIDEX Corp
$1.02-14.3%
LPTXLeap Therapeutics Inc
$1.07144.6%
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$1.7815.6%
MGXMetagenomi Inc
$1.85-15.7%
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$0.4567-17.9%
NDRAENDRA Life Sciences Inc
$6.4818.9%
SIShoulder Innovations Inc
$15.3335.0%
SLRXSalarius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.3032.6%
SMTISanara MedTech Inc
$22.01-21.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.