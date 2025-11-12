12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 176.6% to $1.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) shares rose 33.8% to $15.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock moved upwards by 24.94% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock increased by 20.98% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock increased by 18.71% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock moved upwards by 16.88% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Losers

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock decreased by 46.1% to $0.25 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) shares fell 23.08% to $21.57. The company's market cap stands at $249.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock decreased by 20.4% to $0.44.

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock decreased by 19.6% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) shares decreased by 16.23% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $82.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock declined by 15.16% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

