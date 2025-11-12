12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 21.7% to $1.0 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares rose 21.65% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ASNS) shares rose 21.65% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock moved upwards by 16.24% to $25.69. The company's market cap stands at $768.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:IMOS) stock moved upwards by 16.24% to $25.69. The company's market cap stands at $768.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 15.89% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 15.89% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 15.55% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 15.55% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million. BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) stock rose 14.76% to $6.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NTWK) shares declined by 24.6% to $2.98 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock fell 16.55% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

(NASDAQ:IZM) stock fell 16.55% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares decreased by 14.39% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) shares decreased by 14.39% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock decreased by 13.26% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:QUIK) stock decreased by 13.26% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares fell 13.08% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:MVIS) shares fell 13.08% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares fell 13.05% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.