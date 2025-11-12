12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Arena Group Holdings (AMEX:AREN) shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $5.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $224.5 million.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) shares rose 10.53% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) stock increased by 8.46% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $217.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock rose 5.26% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $273.2 million.

Losers

CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) stock fell 6.2% to $2.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million.

Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) stock decreased by 5.59% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) stock declined by 5.46% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) stock fell 4.77% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) shares declined by 3.77% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) stock fell 3.67% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

