November 12, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares increased by 84.7% to $1.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
  • Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock rose 23.37% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) stock moved upwards by 19.19% to $13.54. The company's market cap stands at $231.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 9.71% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) stock increased by 8.59% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock rose 8.47% to $14.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.5 million.

Losers

  • MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares declined by 17.7% to $0.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) stock declined by 15.79% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $258.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock fell 13.95% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock fell 13.45% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock declined by 10.33% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares fell 9.89% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

