November 12, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock rose 19.2% to $1.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares increased by 12.99% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) shares increased by 8.88% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares rose 6.31% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares increased by 4.17% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares increased by 4.16% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Losers

  • Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI) shares fell 23.4% to $2.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock decreased by 10.85% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock decreased by 6.83% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) stock decreased by 5.97% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) shares fell 5.22% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares declined by 5.09% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

