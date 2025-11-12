12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock rose 19.2% to $1.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares increased by 12.99% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) shares increased by 8.88% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares rose 6.31% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares increased by 4.17% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.

Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares increased by 4.16% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Losers

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI) shares fell 23.4% to $2.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock decreased by 10.85% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock decreased by 6.83% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) stock decreased by 5.97% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) shares fell 5.22% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares declined by 5.09% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

