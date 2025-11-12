movers image
November 12, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 16.8% to $0.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares rose 12.94% to $24.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $768.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock rose 12.08% to $52.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ:WCT) stock rose 11.55% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
  • BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) stock increased by 9.09% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) shares rose 7.55% to $19.79. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Losers

  • ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock fell 10.1% to $1.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares fell 8.7% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
  • Samsara (NYSE:IOT) stock decreased by 7.45% to $36.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 billion.
  • Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) stock decreased by 5.9% to $7.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares declined by 5.04% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock declined by 4.99% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $94.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

