12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock rose 37.5% to $1.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock increased by 8.11% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock increased by 7.0% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) stock rose 6.64% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares increased by 4.39% to $11.87. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares increased by 4.31% to $19.35. The company's market cap stands at $769.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares fell 14.4% to $0.09 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) stock fell 5.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares declined by 5.47% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) shares fell 2.02% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) shares declined by 1.98% to $9.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

