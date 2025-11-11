12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:IMTE) shares rose 5.0% to $0.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares rose 4.16% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock increased by 2.64% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock moved upwards by 2.36% to $8.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

(NYSE:SMWB) shares decreased by 3.2% to $8.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $718.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 3.02% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HKIT) stock declined by 2.54% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million. ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 2.37% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.