movers image
November 11, 2025 4:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares rose 5.0% to $0.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares rose 4.16% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.0 million.
  • Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) shares rose 2.94% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock increased by 2.7% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock increased by 2.64% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock moved upwards by 2.36% to $8.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) shares decreased by 3.2% to $8.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $718.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 3.02% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock declined by 2.88% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock fell 2.61% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock declined by 2.54% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 2.37% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.569910.8%
Overview
CSAI Logo
CSAICloudastructure Inc
$1.36-5.21%
GILT Logo
GILTGilat Satellite Networks Ltd
$12.45-0.28%
HKIT Logo
HKITHitek Global Inc
$2.68-35.4%
IMTE Logo
IMTEIntegrated Media Technology Ltd
$0.9397-10.5%
IZM Logo
IZMICZOOM Group Inc
$1.4236.5%
LPTH Logo
LPTHLightPath Technologies Inc
$8.023.08%
MSAI Logo
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$1.13-5.83%
RPGL Logo
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$2.32-3.73%
SGN Logo
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$1.514.86%
SMWB Logo
SMWBSimilarweb Ltd
$8.40-0.77%
SMX Logo
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.54-4.35%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved