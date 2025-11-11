12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares rose 35.8% to $15.22 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock increased by 20.77% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Beachbody Co (NASDAQ:BODI) stock increased by 18.92% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares moved upwards by 15.19% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares moved upwards by 12.57% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
Losers
- Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares fell 46.0% to $3.11 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock fell 35.39% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock decreased by 20.11% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares fell 19.59% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock decreased by 15.99% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.5 million.
- Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) shares declined by 15.02% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
