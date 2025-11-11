12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares rose 35.8% to $15.22 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares fell 46.0% to $3.11 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.

(NASDAQ:AIIO) stock decreased by 15.99% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.5 million. Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) shares declined by 15.02% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

