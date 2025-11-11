November 11, 2025 7:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Beachbody Co (NASDAQ:BODI) stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $6.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares moved upwards by 15.61% to $12.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock rose 8.18% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares rose 7.96% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock moved upwards by 6.79% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) stock rose 6.24% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) shares decreased by 10.8% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock decreased by 9.7% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Sono Group (NASDAQ:SSM) shares decreased by 6.52% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares declined by 5.84% to $146.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares decreased by 5.78% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 5.7% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AZI Logo
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.0900-10.0%
Overview
BODI Logo
BODIThe Beachbody Co Inc
$6.8135.7%
BQ Logo
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
Not Available-%
ECDA Logo
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$1.110.91%
GORV Logo
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$1.140.88%
HSAI Logo
HSAIHesai Group
$24.506.24%
KXIN Logo
KXINKaixin Holdings
$1.18-4.07%
REAL Logo
REALThe RealReal Inc
$12.9315.3%
SE Logo
SESea Ltd
$146.10-5.77%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.4352-6.49%
SSM Logo
SSMSono Group NV
$5.31-6.51%
VSTD Logo
VSTDVestand Inc
$0.4820-12.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved