12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Beachbody Co (NASDAQ:BODI) stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $6.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares moved upwards by 15.61% to $12.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock rose 8.18% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares rose 7.96% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock moved upwards by 6.79% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) stock rose 6.24% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) shares decreased by 10.8% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock decreased by 9.7% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Sono Group (NASDAQ:SSM) shares decreased by 6.52% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Sea (NYSE:SE) shares declined by 5.84% to $146.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares decreased by 5.78% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 5.7% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

