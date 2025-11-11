12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 9.99% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) shares rose 7.7% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock fell 9.33% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million. SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock fell 8.34% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

