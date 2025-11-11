12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares rose 93.0% to $0.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares increased by 37.74% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares rose 23.76% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock rose 11.2% to $51.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 9.99% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) shares rose 7.7% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
Losers
- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) stock decreased by 31.7% to $12.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million.
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) shares fell 27.1% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $214.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares declined by 15.22% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.9 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares fell 11.5% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock fell 9.33% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock fell 8.34% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
