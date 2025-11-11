12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock increased by 28.4% to $3.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares increased by 13.55% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock moved upwards by 10.54% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock moved upwards by 9.57% to $56.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock rose 8.4% to $7.48. The company's market cap stands at $770.0 million.
- Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock increased by 7.14% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
Losers
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock declined by 12.2% to $4.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) stock fell 9.91% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares fell 8.71% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock declined by 8.16% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares decreased by 7.92% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares declined by 5.92% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$1.00-9.91%
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.20-13.7%
CYCUCycurion Inc
$3.5735.2%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.3481-5.92%
MSGYMasonglory Ltd
$1.35-7.53%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$5.4510.6%
RKLBRocket Lab Corp
$56.989.79%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$6.40-8.70%
TLIHTen-League International Holdings Ltd
$0.43967.14%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$2.0113.6%
VTSIVirTra Inc
$4.66-14.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.