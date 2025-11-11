12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock increased by 28.4% to $3.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

(NYSE:BW) stock rose 8.4% to $7.48. The company's market cap stands at $770.0 million. Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock increased by 7.14% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Losers

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock declined by 12.2% to $4.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CREG) shares decreased by 7.92% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares declined by 5.92% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

