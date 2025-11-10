November 10, 2025 4:07 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) shares rose 3.8% to $3.87 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million.
  • Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock increased by 3.12% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $219.8 million.
  • Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) stock increased by 2.6% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $983.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) stock rose 2.54% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock increased by 2.48% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares increased by 2.38% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.2 million.

Losers

  • Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) shares decreased by 6.8% to $1.36 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares declined by 2.24% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares declined by 2.09% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) stock fell 2.01% to $52.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) shares decreased by 1.94% to $6.09. The company's market cap stands at $258.4 million.
  • Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) stock decreased by 1.84% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

