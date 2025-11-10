12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) stock moved upwards by 37.2% to $1.0 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Stran & Co (NASDAQ:SWAG) shares increased by 30.23% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- Yimutian (NASDAQ:YMT) shares moved upwards by 20.81% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $157.1 million.
- Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) shares rose 16.38% to $58.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares moved upwards by 15.68% to $50.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) stock rose 12.48% to $10.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) stock decreased by 35.5% to $0.03 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares decreased by 14.44% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock declined by 13.26% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) shares declined by 11.52% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock decreased by 11.36% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) shares fell 10.94% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
