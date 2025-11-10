12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock moved upwards by 55.3% to $1.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Losers

CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock decreased by 41.0% to $0.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MIMI) shares decreased by 15.33% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) stock declined by 13.96% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

