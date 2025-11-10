12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock moved upwards by 55.3% to $1.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock rose 45.2% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock increased by 20.43% to $12.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares rose 20.07% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) shares moved upwards by 19.42% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) shares rose 15.88% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
Losers
- CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock decreased by 41.0% to $0.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares declined by 30.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares fell 24.8% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) stock fell 19.15% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares decreased by 15.33% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) stock declined by 13.96% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$1.35-25.0%
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$0.7302-15.1%
MSGYMasonglory Ltd
$1.3946.3%
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$0.50986.21%
NCRANocera Inc
$1.2314.9%
OESXOrion Energy Systems Inc
$12.2720.5%
SFHGSamfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd
$0.4300-10.0%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$5.43-%
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$1.5622.8%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$1.6459.2%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$0.5079-40.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.