12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) stock rose 12.0% to $4.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS) stock increased by 11.32% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $264.8 million.
- Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) stock rose 9.41% to $62.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.8 million.
- DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) shares increased by 9.25% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.0 million.
- Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $38.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $25.6. The company's market cap stands at $377.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- SHF Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares fell 15.5% to $2.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares fell 8.36% to $16.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) shares fell 6.49% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares fell 5.92% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSE:FNGD) stock fell 5.03% to $4.54.
- Aurelion (NASDAQ:AURE) stock fell 4.94% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALTSALT5 Sigma Corp
$2.3912.7%
AUREAurelion Inc
$0.3960-1.32%
BETRBetter Home & Finance Holding Co
$60.876.16%
BKKTBakkt Holdings Inc
$25.969.72%
DEFTDeFi Technologies Inc
$1.8011.1%
ETOREtoro Group Ltd
$37.507.51%
FNGDMicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038
$4.56-4.60%
KPLTKatapult Holdings Inc
$9.86-5.92%
OSCROscar Health Inc
$16.23-8.41%
PMAXPowell Max Ltd
$2.02-6.48%
SHFSSHF Holdings Inc
$1.95-18.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.