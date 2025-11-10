12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) stock rose 12.0% to $4.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

(NASDAQ:AIFU) stock rose 12.0% to $4.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS) stock increased by 11.32% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $264.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ALTS) stock increased by 11.32% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $264.8 million. Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) stock rose 9.41% to $62.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BETR) stock rose 9.41% to $62.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.8 million. DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) shares increased by 9.25% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DEFT) shares increased by 9.25% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.0 million. Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $38.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:ETOR) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $38.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $25.6. The company's market cap stands at $377.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

SHF Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares fell 15.5% to $2.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SHFS) shares fell 15.5% to $2.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares fell 8.36% to $16.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NYSE:OSCR) shares fell 8.36% to $16.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) shares fell 6.49% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PMAX) shares fell 6.49% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares fell 5.92% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.

(NASDAQ:KPLT) shares fell 5.92% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million. MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSE:FNGD) stock fell 5.03% to $4.54.

(NYSE:FNGD) stock fell 5.03% to $4.54. Aurelion (NASDAQ:AURE) stock fell 4.94% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.