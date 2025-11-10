12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock increased by 133.5% to $11.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) stock increased by 133.5% to $11.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares moved upwards by 33.33% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IFRX) shares moved upwards by 33.33% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) stock increased by 22.95% to $32.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SRDX) stock increased by 22.95% to $32.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.0 million. RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares increased by 21.68% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.

(NASDAQ:RNXT) shares increased by 21.68% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million. MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares increased by 13.93% to $9.65. The company's market cap stands at $681.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MGTX) shares increased by 13.93% to $9.65. The company's market cap stands at $681.3 million. Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) stock increased by 13.25% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Losers

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) shares fell 14.9% to $70.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:MTSR) shares fell 14.9% to $70.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) stock decreased by 13.26% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:MTVA) stock decreased by 13.26% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares fell 11.63% to $65.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:IONS) shares fell 11.63% to $65.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares decreased by 10.66% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

(NASDAQ:GTBP) shares decreased by 10.66% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares declined by 10.1% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FEMY) shares declined by 10.1% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock decreased by 8.89% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.