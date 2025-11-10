12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock moved upwards by 63.1% to $1.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) stock moved upwards by 16.48% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 million.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares increased by 13.59% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Cadeler (NYSE:CDLR) stock rose 9.13% to $18.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock fell 48.8% to $0.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) stock decreased by 12.66% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares fell 11.05% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares decreased by 7.96% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) stock declined by 7.78% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock decreased by 4.4% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
