12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock moved upwards by 63.1% to $1.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MSGY) stock moved upwards by 63.1% to $1.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) stock moved upwards by 16.48% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SCAG) stock moved upwards by 16.48% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 million. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares increased by 13.59% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) shares increased by 13.59% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.

(NASDAQ:DFLI) stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million. Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MIMI) stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. Cadeler (NYSE:CDLR) stock rose 9.13% to $18.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock fell 48.8% to $0.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(AMEX:ZONE) stock fell 48.8% to $0.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) stock decreased by 12.66% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PSIG) stock decreased by 12.66% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares fell 11.05% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) shares fell 11.05% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares decreased by 7.96% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

(NASDAQ:WXM) shares decreased by 7.96% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) stock declined by 7.78% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ENGS) stock declined by 7.78% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock decreased by 4.4% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.