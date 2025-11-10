12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares increased by 104.9% to $1.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

Losers

Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares fell 21.8% to $148.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 7.44% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock fell 4.56% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

