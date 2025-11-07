12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $1.47 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.1 million.

Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) shares increased by 4.32% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.4 million.

Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) stock rose 3.82% to $5.43. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) shares moved upwards by 3.47% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Healthy Choice Wellness (AMEX:HCWC) shares moved upwards by 2.97% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares moved upwards by 2.28% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Losers

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) shares fell 4.3% to $1.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $156.5 million.

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) shares fell 2.9% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) stock fell 2.21% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

Oriental Rise Holdings (NASDAQ:ORIS) stock declined by 1.98% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares fell 1.64% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) stock fell 1.41% to $21.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.

