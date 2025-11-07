12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 10.5% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock increased by 2.97% to $17.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares moved upwards by 2.07% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $348.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 2.07% to $13.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.
Losers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 11.8% to $9.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.4 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares declined by 3.33% to $10.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock declined by 2.69% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock decreased by 2.11% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.4 million.
- American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) stock declined by 1.68% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares decreased by 1.62% to $22.31. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
