November 7, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 10.5% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock increased by 2.97% to $17.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares moved upwards by 2.07% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $348.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 2.07% to $13.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.

Losers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 11.8% to $9.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.4 million.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares declined by 3.33% to $10.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock declined by 2.69% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock decreased by 2.11% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.4 million.
  • American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) stock declined by 1.68% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares decreased by 1.62% to $22.31. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABTC Logo
ABTCAmerican Bitcoin Corp
$4.46-1.76%
Overview
BKYI Logo
BKYIBIO-key International Inc
$0.990056.0%
BLZE Logo
BLZEBackblaze Inc
$6.200.32%
CFLT Logo
CFLTConfluent Inc
$22.690.35%
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$16.58-13.1%
HKD Logo
HKDAMTD Digital Inc
$1.927.58%
MFH Logo
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$11.04-10.5%
MIGI Logo
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$1.070.93%
NTSK Logo
NTSKNetskope Inc
$22.051.22%
SPCB Logo
SPCBSuperCom Ltd
$10.765.75%
WKEY Logo
WKEYWISeKey International Holding Ltd
$13.345.45%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.0431-7.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved