12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares increased by 81.3% to $3.97 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares rose 25.36% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) stock moved upwards by 24.24% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.0 million.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) stock increased by 21.81% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $212.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Ambitions Enterprise Mgmt (NASDAQ:AHMA) stock moved upwards by 21.21% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.6 million.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) shares increased by 11.55% to $15.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares declined by 40.4% to $0.97 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares fell 30.95% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Knorex (AMEX:KNRX) stock fell 20.35% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.

DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) stock decreased by 19.01% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock decreased by 17.61% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Yimutian (NASDAQ:YMT) shares fell 15.96% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $186.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.