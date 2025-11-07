12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock moved upwards by 54.5% to $6.01 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) stock moved upwards by 32.5% to $81.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares increased by 21.76% to $38.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock rose 21.4% to $21.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares moved upwards by 20.1% to $16.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) shares rose 17.14% to $72.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock decreased by 61.7% to $1.57 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares fell 43.57% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) stock declined by 40.53% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $393.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares fell 26.86% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares decreased by 26.13% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (AMEX:CLDI) stock decreased by 25.31% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

